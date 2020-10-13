Sena leader accuses former Maharashtra CM of breaching oath of office, secrecy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swabhiman Mission chairman Kishor Tiwari has filed a petition with the Maharashtra Governor with regard to breach of oath of office and secrecy by former CM Devendra Fadnavis for disclosing vital secret official information on Metro 3 car shed through his tweets and thereby misleading the public at large.

Tiwari’s move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced shifting of Metro 3 car shed to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony. Fadnavis has been criticising Thackeray’s decision in his tweets. Fadnavis said the decision to shift Aarey car shed has been taken to satisfy the ego and this move will put an additional burden of Rs 4,000 crore on the state government.

Tiwari alleged that tweets posted by Fadnavis disclosing vital secret official information were misleading the public about the status of Kanjurmarg land.

‘’Fadnavis was CM during 2014-19 and before entering into the office of CM, he had been administered the oath of secrecy because of which he is under statutory obligations to maintain secrecy of office and not to disclose any vital information pertaining to official files which he had dealt with the state,’’ said Tiwari. However, he said it has been constantly observed that Fadnavis was making several disclosures which were said to be part of official secrecy known to him during his tenure as CM and such breach of oath of secrecy was for all his political gains.

Tiwari claimed that Fadnavis on his personal social media platforms shared vital secret official information which otherwise should not be disclosed by virtue of oath of secrecy. ‘'Fadnavis’s tweets are a direct breach of oath of office and secrecy. The information shared by him on his social media platforms is likely to corrupt the minds of people and will instigate many others to take advantage of this secret information to delay the project,’’ he noted.