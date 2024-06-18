Sena Foundation Day 2024: Uddhav & Shinde Faction Gear Up For Foundation Day Event |

Both the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will celebrate the party's 58th foundation day on Wednesday with pomp and show.

Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a programme at the Shanmukhananda Hall, King Circle, where Uddhav Thackeray will address the party leaders and felicitate the newly elected MPs. Shinde's Sena will hold its celebration at the Worli National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome auditorium.

Late Bal Thackeray established the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, to fight for the rights of the son of the soil, Marathi Manus, to raise the voice of Hindutva and for the awareness of strong national pride in the heart of the citizens.

Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, party MPs and MLAs, corporators, vibhag pramukh, shakha pramukh, sampark pramukh and leaders of Sena-led unions to attend the event.

Leaders of both factions will pay homage at the Bal Thackeray Memorial, Shivaji Park.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “Commemorating two years of the Shinde government will be drawn up during the programme. Workers and office bearers will be shown future course of action. Consolidation of workers and encouraging them for the Vidhan Sabha elections will be done at the event. Will launch our membership drive on Wednesday.”

A special campaign would also be initiated to dispel the narrative of fractures within the Mahayuti that surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections, she added.

Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said, “People who deceived the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and joined hands with the party who hates Maharashtra have no right to celebrate the foundation day. Shiv Sena is there where the Thackerays are. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will guide workers and explain to them the plans for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.”