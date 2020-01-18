Sena-Cong alliance strong, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: In the wake of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's veiled jibe at Congress over conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, another party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday asserted that their alliance with Congress is strong despite having a different stance on certain issues.

"Sanjay Raut mentioned in what context he spoke. The Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is," Thackeray told the media persons in Mumbai.

His remarks came hours after Raut retorted strongly to those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and said that such people should be put in jail for two days.

Several leaders across the political spectrum have pushed for Bharat Ratna award to be accorded to Savarkar. Congress, on the other hand, has time and again sparked controversy on Sarvarkar's name.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar was “not just a person but a thought” which will never lose its relevance.

Fadnavis' reaction came hours after Yuva Sena president and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said that one should not dwell on the past.

“The great swatyantraveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future,” the former chief minister told reporters.