Sena BKC rally: Uddhav Thackeray attacks RSS, BJP; says will not tolerate any attempt to delink Mumbai from Maharashtra

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Sena BKC rally: Uddhav Thackeray attacks RSS, BJP; says will not tolerate any attempt to delink Mumbai from Maharashtra
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the mega physical rally at BKC, he blasted BJP and RSS and added that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any attempt to delink Mumbai from Maharashtra.

Watch the speech live here:

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:44 PM IST