Sena attacks BJP for destabilising Rajasthan govt

Attacking its erstwhile ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for trying to destablise Congress governments while the country fights the Corona pandemic, the Shiv Sena charged that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre was working to weaken regimes led by opposition parties.

“The BJP is engaged in other unwanted activities even as the country fights the Corona pandemic,” said an editorial on Tuesday in the Shiv Sena organ Saamna on Tuesday, while pointing to how the BJP destablised the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and was trying to do likewise in Rajasthan.

The newspaper has chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi as the editor and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. Attacking former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for his rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the editorial said this coup was being supported by the Centre.

“The Centre is working on the agenda of destabilising the governments led by opposition parties. There are many issues before the country like the economy, which has collapsed due to Corona, and the Chinese intrusion into Ladakh. The blood of 20 Indian army soldiers spilt at the Ladakh border is also fresh. These issues have been ignored in favour of jumping into the internal disputes of the Congress to launch a horse-trading operation in Rajasthan,” said the Shiv Sena.

The editorial warned that such acts will lead to the subversion of Parliamentary democracy in India.