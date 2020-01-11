Sena acts tough on sulking MLAs

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has yet again became aggressive against its own party members. Sena legislator from Solapur district Tanaji Sawant has expressed his resentment over not getting a ministerial berth.

Sawant has openly rebelled against the Sena and has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Osmanabad Zila Parishad bypolls along with his six associates.

Alongside Sawant, Laxman Thonge Patil, Solapur district deputy chief coordinator and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sena, is also being removed from his position by the party headquarters as he was keen on getting Sawant a ministerial berth. Purushottam Barde has been elected as district chief of Solapur district.

Apart from not getting a ministerial berth, Sawant was also reportedly upset over his nephew Dhananjay Sawant was not given the post of Vice President of Osmanabad Zila Parishad.

Office bearers and workers from Osmanabad arrived at Thackeray residence – Matoshree – on Saturday demanding Tanaji's expulsion from his party. However, Sena MP Vinayak Raut stated there was no discussion on Sawant in the party meeting.

Sawant's absence in the meeting is reportedly have annoyed everyone in the party. Party insiders informed that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sena's Cabinet Minister Anil Desai earlier tried to get in touch with Sawant who, however, didn't respond.