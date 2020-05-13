Mumbai: What has the BMC said about pre-monsoon construction and repair work of buildings?

MUMBAI: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued clarification saying that it will allow pre-monsoon work, structural repair work, water proofing of terrace and demolition of dilapidated building only in cases where it has issued Commencement Certificate (CC) as Planning Authority and work was commenced before the lockdown.

BMC further said that no new permission will be needed such cases though the project proponent has to submit self-declaration. However, BMC has made it clear that no new construction will be allowed.

In case of pre monsoon works, BMC said the labourers should be available in situ. For these works, travel passes for operators, site supervisors, engineers, architects will be issued online through Auto DCR by the office of concerned zonal building proposal office.