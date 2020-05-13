Mumbai: What has the BMC said about pre-monsoon construction and repair work of buildings?

MUMBAI: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued clarification saying that it will allow pre-monsoon work, structural repair work, water proofing of terrace and demolition of dilapidated building only in cases where it has issued Commencement Certificate (CC) as Planning Authority and work was commenced before the lockdown.
BMC further said that no new permission will be needed such cases though the project proponent has to submit self-declaration. However, BMC has made it clear that no new construction will be allowed.
In case of pre monsoon works, BMC said the labourers should be available in situ. For these works, travel passes for operators, site supervisors, engineers, architects will be issued online through Auto DCR by the office of concerned zonal building proposal office.
According to BMC, no permission will be required or granted from or by BMC to carry out regular routine structural repair works, tenable repairs including water proofing of terrace, demolition of old and dilapidated buildings. The civic body has reiterated that the labourers will have to be in situ.
BMC said for regular structural repair works, the secretary or chairman of the society of owner of building or structure will submit self-declaration. The construction activity will, however, be permissible only in non-containment zones.
