Seeks additional Rs 1 lakh crore grant for two-year on repayment of National Small Savings Fund Loan: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: In a concerted bid to revive the state economy, badly affected due to coronavirus crisis and prevent it from entering a debt trap, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has urged the Centre to provide additional grants of Rs 1 lakh crore for 2020-21 to Maharashtra.
He also wants a two-year moratorium on repayment of Rs 10,500 crore towards National Small Savings Fund Loan and has asked the Centre to resort to deficit financing, as borrowings by the central government will be much more efficient than those by states.
Pawar, in separate letters to PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has argued that the Central assistance is needed because as per the revised estimates the revenue shortfall would be Rs 1,40,000 crore, as against revenue receipts estimate of Rs 3,47,000 crore in the annual budget 2020-21. This is around 40% of the expected revenues and will leave a huge gaping hole in the state finances.
As per the present borrowing limits (3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP), the state can borrow up to Rs 92,000 crore of which Rs 54,000 crore has been planned for meeting the capital expenditure requirements for 2020-21. So it is clear the state is going to face a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore to sustain the projected expenditure.
One strategy could be to enhance the Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management (FRBM) borrowing limit and borrow more. However, covering the entire shortfall through borrowing will push the state into a potential debt trap,’’ said Pawar. He further said the other strategy could be to cut public spending but that would be counterproductive in view of a subdued economy.
‘’In fact, there will be additional expenditure requirements in the area of public health and medical education and other public services,’’ he opined. So, the two-year moratorium on the repayment of Rs 10,500 crore annually towards the National Small Savings Fund loan would help in bridging the budgetary gap.
According to Pawar, the Centre needs to offer suitable financial assistance to the states. ‘’The Government of Maharashtra has requested additional grants of Rs 1 lakh crore for 2020-21. Almost all countries -- the US, Spain, Germany, France and Australia -- have released financial stimulus packages of around 10% of the GDP.
Thus, room can be created by the Government of India along with the RBI for giving suitable financial package to states,’’ he has pointed out. Pawar said the financial packages should be given to states on the lines of the central packages released for the poor and vulnerable, financial institutions, businesses and others.
‘’In the eventual recovery of the Indian economy, the states will play a major role and, if left out without any help, the states will not be in a position to supplement the required national government efforts. There should not be problem in the central government resorting to deficit financing.
It is felt that borrowing by the central government will be much more efficient and cheaper compared to borrowing by the states,’’ he added. Pawar’s intervention has come on the heels of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealing to the Centre a fortnight back to provide a Rs 25,000 crore package and early disbursement of GST dues of over Rs 16,000 crore. The Centre is yet to respond to Ajit Pawar’s plea.
