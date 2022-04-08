See pics: Holy water, rose petals showered at Matunga temple to seek blessings amidst pandemic

The South Indian Bhajana Samaj (SIBS) at Matunga, performed the Maha Samprokshana Poornabhishekam after a span of 15 years.

The auspicious festivity, referred to as Mahaganapathy, Navagrha, Sita Ramchandra, Sri Raja Rajeshwari and Sarva Siddhikara Anjaneyadi Jeernoddharna Maha Samprokshana Poornabhishekam, was carried out from April 6 to April 8, 2022. It was marked with holy water and rose petals bring showered on the five Kalasas (brass pot) installed at the top of the renovated temple (Raja Gopuram). The celebration was held in the presence of the chief priest Shri Ganesha Sastrigal, along others.

The holy procedure was a part of the upcoming Sri Ramanavami festival, according to sources, and the entire ceremony took place seeking blessings for the mankind amid the pandemic.

The SIBS was established in 1927 is one of the prestigious temples located in the central suburb of Mumbai - Matunga, primarily known for the varied temples of South Indian tradition and culture.



