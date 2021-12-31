In Photos: Huge crowd at Dadar market amid rising cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Mumbai

Despite Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Mumbai and 198 Omicron cases reported in the state, a huge crowd was seen shopping at Dadar Market. Also, people were seen flouting COVID-19 norms by not following social distancing or covering their faces fully with masks.

As many as 141 Mumbai residents who had not traveled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the civic body said.

Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city during the day, only 12 had international travel history, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

But as per the Maharashtra government's release, issued earlier in the evening, out of 198 Omicron cases reported in the state, a whopping 190 were from Mumbai. The difference in state and BMC statistics could not be reconciled.

As per the BMC update, the tally of Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without history of overseas travel rose to 160. The total of Omicron cases in the city rose to 290.

Of 141 Mumbai residents without travel history who tested positive to Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, followed by D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo areas.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that the BMC would be sending 375 more samples for genome sequencing on Friday to check if there has been community spread of the Omicron variant.

The report was expected in five to six days, he said.

Community spread can be confirmed only after the report arrives, Kakani added.

According to BMC, out of 141 Omicron positive persons who had no travel history, 93 were fully vaccinated and three had taken one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Covid-19 cases have increased by 46.25 per cent across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, with 3,671 new cases being reported on Thursday compared to 2,510 cases on December 29.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

Maharashtra also witnessed a sudden spike in the daily Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with 5,368 new cases and 22 Covid deaths being recorded on Thursday, pushing its tally to 66,70,754, with 1,41,518 fatalities till now.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 05:48 PM IST