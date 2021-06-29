Security upgrade at JNPT: Newly installed mobile X-ray scanners can check 20 containers per hour

Mumbai, June 29: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has installed two mobile X-ray scanners at Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal and APMT on Tuesday.

Each scanner can scan 20 containers per hour, thereby helping the EXIM community move their goods faster. The scanning process will also be faster, ultimately saving time and cost for all the stakeholders, stated the JNPT office.

JNPT Chairman, Sanjay Sethi, said, "The newly inducted mobile x-ray scanner facility will help scan the containers inside the terminal premises; thus, security agencies will have the advantage of taking appropriate action before the container is allowed to exit. These scanners will help enhance our efficiency and considerably reduce import dwell time due to independent scanning facilities for each Terminal."

According to the JNPT, three mobile container scanners, one each for the three terminals of JNPORT --JNPCT, DPWorld and APMT were procured through IPA and installed at total project cost of Rs 101 Crores. Of these, one scanner was already rolled out for operation in March this year.

In addition to this, the Port is also installing one drive through container scanner for BMCTPL at the total cost of Rs 46.25 crore. Presently, 75 per cent work for this project is completed and same is expected to be operational by March, 2022. These measures will help the port be at par with technologically advanced global ports augmenting JNPT’s stature to be among the leading container ports in the world, the JNPT official stated.