Security guard found murdered in Powai residential complex

Mumbai: A 22-year-old security guard employed at a Powai high-rise was found dead with a slit throat on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Ankit Devidas Singh, was found lying in a pool of blood inside the parking lot of the building he was employed at near Tunga Village.

Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the area. According to police, Singh had started working as a security guard at Lodha Supreme residential complex in Powai since the past couple of weeks.

He was found dead in the parking lot with a slit throat on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect that his death was not a robbery gone wrong as no valuables were missing from his body.

A police source said that they suspect the murder to be an act of revenge or passion, or a party gone wrong. However, to build a case and gather evidence, police have seized the CCTV camera footage of the area and the building.

They are likely to identify the killer from the camera footage. Meanwhile, a case of murder against unidentified persons has been registered at the Powai police station. The unidentified accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302).