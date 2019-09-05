Security guard electrocuted in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: As heavy rain lashed the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar, casualty struck Kashimira in the form of a private security guard who was electrocuted late on Tuesday night. The tragic incident was reported from Patel Complex – a residential locality in Kashimira.

The deceased, who is said to be a native of Nepal, was apparently trying to activate a pump to pull out the rainwater accumulated on the premises of the housing society due to heavy rainfall, when he was electrocuted.

While a case of accident was registered, the Kashimira police is ascertaining the exact cause due to which the guard suffered an electric shock.

Meanwhile, heavy rains marked the return of the regular ritual of deluge in the twin-city. Intense waterlogging was reported from chronic spots, including Laxmi Baug, Western Park, RNA Broadway, Krishnasthal, Gaurav Sankalp, Hatkesh, Silver Sarita, Krishnasthal, Hatkesh, Kanakia, in Mira Road and some residential pockets in the east and west Bhayandar, including the Bakery and Thakur lane.

Some Ganeshotsav pandals remained waterlogged. Several houses and shops remained inundated for several hours even as power supply was disconnected in localities by the service providers as a precautionary measure.

By Suresh Golani