Security guard booked for killing dog with stick

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an old disabled dog straying near a Vile Parle society was beaten up by a residential building’s security guard, N Thakur earlier this month.

The dog, fondly called as Langdu, succumbed to his injuries and died on November 13. Social worker Mitul Pradeep, a Juhu resident and daughter of legendary poet late Kavi Pradeep approached the Juhu police on Tuesday and registered a first information report (FIR).

According to the police, Thakur had mercilessly beaten up Langdu, which was witnessed by Pradeep and a music composer, Uday Mazumdar.

The duo rushed Langdu to the veterinarian hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on November 13. When Thakur was confronted by the duo, he confessed to hitting Langdu with a stick after getting instructions of the society.

After the brutal murder, Pradeep and Mazumdar approached Juhu police and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police said, they have booked Thakur and a detailed investigation of the matter will ascertain what had gone wrong. Meanwhile, statements of Mazumdar and Pradeep were recorded by police and CCTV camera footage of the area will also be scrutinised. Pradeep has also organised a candlelight vigil for Langdu opposite Shivam society on November 24.