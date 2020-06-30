Security at Taj Hotels in Mumbai beefed up after bomb threat allegedly from Pakistan

Mumbai: Security at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba and Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra has been beefed up after they received a threat call. According to the reports, the hotel received a bomb threat call in the wee hours on Tuesday purportedly from Pakistan.

According to the police officials, the hotel received an unknown call at around 12.30 am on Tuesday to blow up the hotel. The number from which the call was received was allegedly from Pakistan.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba was one of the target at a time of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the deadliest terror attack in Indian history. When 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out coordinated shooting and bombing at prominent locations in South Mumbai. The attack which lasted for almost four days in which at least 166 people died and more than 300 were wounded.