Mumbai

Updated on IST

Section of Congress leaders want Milind Deora to stay on as Mumbai chief

By PTI

In a letter addressed to Kharge, the group of eight leaders, who are believed to be from the anti-Sanjay Nirupam camp, stated that the city unit will be in a "colossal mess" if Deora's resignation is accepted.

Section of Congress leaders want Milind Deora to stay on as Mumbai chief

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in