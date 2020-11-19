Second COVID-19 wave in Mumbai? Here's what we know so far

COVID-19 cases may be on a descent, but Mumbai is not quite out of the woods yet. In recent days, cases in the western city have dropped considerably, with Wednesday's tally falling to 871 new cases. At the same time, the recovery rate continues to be high, with the total number of active cases now at a little more than 8,000.

Officials are cautiously optimistic at present, urging people to not let down their guard even as the numbers drop. "Even though Mumbai’s COVID-19 numbers are in three figures, we must take all possible precautions. We discussed multiple scenarios, our preparations to control an expected surge in COVID-19 numbers, in a review meet with DMCs of BMC, in presence of Collector Borrikar ji and AMC Kakani ji,' State Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted a day earlier.