SEC asks for revision of assembly voters lists from Nov 1-30

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has initiated an exercise for updating voters list across 15 Municipal Corporations, 27 Zilla Parishads and over 200 Municipalities in view of the upcoming local body elections. The ensuing polls, touted as mini-assembly elections, will take place when the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completes two years in office.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) UPS Madan on Tuesday interacted with district collectors and municipal commissioners and briefed them on the revision of voters lists. Madan asked them to conduct a comprehensive and effective public awareness campaign urging citizens to register their names in electoral rolls and omit names of the dead, duplicate entries or migrants.

The Election Commission of India will conduct a special brief revision of the Assembly Voters List from November 1 to 30.

Madan said that the voters list of the assembly constituencies prepared by the Election Commission of India is used for the elections of Municipal Corporations, Nagar Parishads, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats.

“Therefore, more and more eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2022 during the special brief revison program should register as voters. Also dead, duplicate or same entries can be omitted. Addresses or names can also be corrected if necessary,” he added.

Madan asked the district collectors and municipal commissioners to disseminate information with regard to the revision in voters list through print, electronic and social media.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande said that in order to exercise the right to vote in local body elections, it is necessary to register as a voter at this stage.

At the same time, in order to update the voters list and make it more accurate, the citizens should also make corrections in the names voluntarily.

“If you want to delete the names of the deceased or duplicate entry, you have to fill up Form 7 and submit it to the Electroal Registration Officer (ERO) or fill it on the www.nvsp.in portal. New voters can also register on this website,’’ he noted.

SEC Secretary Kiran Kurundkar said that a large number of local body elections will be held in the near future adding that this is the last chance to register as a voter or make corrections in the voters list.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:46 AM IST