SEBC quota favours only Marathas, claim open category students

Mumbai: Around 3,287 students have been allotted seats in the first merit round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission under the Socially and Educationally Backward (SEBC) quota this year.

For the first time, the state has introduced quota of 16 per cent seats for SEBC category this year in FYJC admission process. Over 4,726 students applied for the seats under this scheme. Students claim this quota helps them to secure seats in junior colleges with a low cut-off as compared to the open category.

Students claim SEBC quota helps those who are from a weak social and educational background. Nidhi Kadwadkar, a student, said, "We are given the benefit of 16 per cent reservation of seats under SEBC quota because we have a weak social background. The state has finally decided to help those students who need a little help and encouragement."

On the contrary, students of the open category claim the SEBC quota will favour only Maratha students. Hitesh Mane, a student, said, "Only Maratha students are applying under the SEBC quota. How does this benefit all students who are from a weak social background? It is unfair as the state is trying to favour only Maratha students under this quota."

When the Free Press Journal visited the education department responsible for conducting FYJC admissions, the officials admitted that SEBC quota is Maratha quota.

A senior officer of the department managing the admission process, said, "SEBC quota is Maratha quota where students can secure seats under the reservation category. Students can benefit as the state has introduced this quota this year."