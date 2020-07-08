Seafood market at Crawford shut

The lockdown relaxation has made people come out in large numbers and social distancing has gone for a toss at various commercial establishments, especially markets in most places across the city. This has led to re-closing down of one of the busiest seafood markets of city at Crawford market, hardly 21 days after it re-opened under 'Mission Begin Again'.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fish market, a wholesale seafood civic-run market in south Mumbai used to clock a daily turnover of about Rs 2 crore but is devoid of business activity these days due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Following 'Mission Begin Again' and several negotiations with the civic officials the market reopened on June 16, on odd and even basis. However, the civic body decided to close down the market owing to over-crowding.

"While roads started to witness traffic congestions, some lanes were seen packed with people especially around shops and markets. Though most of the citizens were wearing masks, they were hardly following the physical distancing norm. It becomes risky, overcrowding at this market became a concern for us. However, we are still looking at options that can be worked out. This is for everyone's safety," said a senior BMC official.

There are around 87 galas/ pitches in the market, from where wholesale fish commission agents operate. According to these agents, thousands of people are dependent on the fish market. "We have incurred huge losses due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Businesses have been shut for almost three months. We have no other sources of livelihood. We were taking all necessary precautions, suddenly two days back, the markets were closed down again," said an agent.

Another agent said, "Fish comes under the perishable and essential commodities, not just ours but even fisher folks lives are dependent on this. We appeal to the BMC commissioner to look into the matter and re-open the markets at the earliest. We understand the seriousness of the issue, but we are suffered a lot and continue to suffer as the market has been closed down again."

Over one lakh fishing community members, who were largely dependent for their livelihood on fish sale at the Crawford market wholesale fish market, Sassoon Dock and other markets, are finding it difficult to survive. The wholesale fish commission agents operate from the Crawford market are planning to meet the BMC commissioner soon to resolve their issues.