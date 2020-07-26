Screen fatigue is for urban children wired to mobiles and laptops

However, we currently have only one battery-operated speaker, which six villages take turns to share every day to conduct class for as many as 50 students in each village. It's been a week since we started this Bolti Shala, and we have managed to cover 300 students in six villages. We need more speakers so that we can reach out to more students," said Shraddha Shringarpure, founder of DSF, dedicated towards the development of tribal communities.The DSF team has selected those villages with households that have no TV sets, smartphones or internet connectivity. The team, with the help of teachers from zilla parishad schools, has recorded and picked up already recorded content from syllabus in audio format, keeping it interactive and leaving space for students to respond to the recorded lessons after every line, or can respond or repeat after the voice over.

The aim is to complete at least 20 per cent of the school syllabus till Diwali. Students are divided into three groups, based on their age. Group 1 has students 3 to 6 years of age, Group 2 has seven to nine-year-olds and Group 3 has 10 to 13-year-olds. These students attend hour-long sessions daily. Bolti Shala begins at 8am and doing rounds of the villages, conducting classes upto 4pm daily, even on Sundays.

Shringarpure added, "Bolti Shala is getting good response, as parents are happy that kids are back to learning after having lost four months because of the lockdown. We have strategically selected eight to ten houses in each of these six villages with the help of locals. We have marked pitches in the compounds/verandahs of these houses with circles, for students to sit and maintain social distancing. Students too are enthusiastic, as they are finding this kind of learning new and fun.

"Students fondly address the speakers used to play pre-recorded lessons as Speaker Dada (brother speaker) or Speaker Tai (Sister Speaker), depending on the voiceover.According to Shringarpure, they are very particular about social distancing among the students and the content played on the speaker. "When we saw the debate over online learning to ensure kids don't miss out on this academic year, we at Mokhada thought, what about those having no access to online tools at all? There are villages here in Mokhada that do not have proper supply of electricity, no smartphones or television sets, forget about internet connection. Then how will students here get access the learning tools that experts across the country are talking about. Instead of sitting over it or complaining, we decided to start the Bolti Shala initiative.

We have included general knowledge, life skills and English-speaking components to the modules to help the kids. We are trying to make the project even better each day by learning ourselves," Shringarpure said.

What parents say: Laxman Rupaji Nauge, father of a Class 7 student in Mokhada said, " I don't own land or have any security other than my job as a daily-wage labourer. When the schools shut, kids began wandering all around, going where they were not supposed to, in their spare time. One day my son hurt his hand and suffered serious injuries. Bolti Shala will keep them engaged and ensure they study at home."

Harishchandra Yele, father of a Class 4 student, has a similar view. He said: "After the schools closed, the majority of the teachers who came from other towns left the village. There is no scope of the school starting anytime soon. So we were getting worried. Luckily, Bolti Shala started and it is working out. We also call it Bhonga Shala (loudspeaker school) and kids are enjoying their classes."