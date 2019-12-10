Scientists train RPF to identify nuclear threats

Mumbai: In a bid to identify or tackle with any nuclear threat on the Indian Railway in the future, the railway board has taken a decision of giving special training to all the zonal railway police force.

For this, they have tied up with the scientists from Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who will be providing training related to Chemical, Biological, Radiology and Nuclear (CBRN).

This comes after the railway board held a meeting last year, discussing disaster-related issues that can affect the railway, in which they decided to train all zonal RPF.

“Since many countries are making nuclear weapons, the board has decided to start with the training process, which will help them handle such situations,” said an officer.

Last week, 30 RPF from the Western Railway underwent training for three days. Four scientists from DRDO and radiologists from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital gave them training regarding CBRN.

In this training, the personnel have been advised to take precautions in case of chemical attack on mail/express trains or railway stations.

“We were given information on how to prevent CBRN disasters, detect them, provide care and protection during a search, control the damage in the event of a CBRN attack, and how to manage the impact,” said an RPF officer.

Members of the Rail Pravashi Sangh said the railways has many problems that are not solved. “On a daily basis, commuters are facing problems, and the railways is interested on wasting money on such things, which is of no use. RPF should be given training on crowd management and how to handle cases that happen everyday,” he said.