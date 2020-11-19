Schools in Mumbai to resume physical classes for Standard 9 to 12 in batches

In an attempt to help students of Standard 9 to 12 who do not want to attend physical classes starting from November 23, schools have decided to follow a blended approach comprising of both offline and online lectures simultaneously. School principals said they will conduct physical lectures only for those who cannot access online education, divide students into batches of 20 per class, and continue virtual classes post-school hours.

Following the direction of the state government, all schools of Maharashtra will resume physical classes for Standard 9 to 12 from November 23.

Along with following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintaining precautionary measures against Covid-19, school principals state they will conduct physical lectures for a limited time.

Fr. Francis Swamy, joint secretary of the Archdiocese Board of Education (ABE) which manages a chain of 150 schools in Mumbai, said, "We have planned a blended approach towards resuming classes as we will continue both offline and online education. Students will attend practicals in batches of 20 per class. We have scheduled a break of one hour between two practicals so that there is no overcrowding and students do not meet each other."

Some schools will conduct physical classes only for those students who cannot access online education.

Latha Venkat, Principal of KGS Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, Malad (west) said, "We will conduct physical lectures only for those students who have no access to virtual classes and electronic gadgets. Our teachers will continue regular online classes."

Anna Correa, principal of St Stanislaus International School, Bandra, said, "We will conduct physical classes only for limited hours for a limited number of students. Also, the physical lectures will be conducted on alternate days for students in batches. Teachers will have to work in rotation so that they can conduct online classes post-school hours."