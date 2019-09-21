Schools hiring candidates without qualification and TET, claim teachers

Mumbai: Teachers striving for jobs in government schools complain that every candidate should be appointed on the basis of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and completion of the necessary qualification. Teachers revealed some schools and institutions are recruiting candidates without the necessary qualification.

Schools are recruiting candidates without the eligible qualification for lower salaries, revealed teachers. Danish Kamble, a teacher said, "Some schools are hiring candidates who have not cleared their TET. These teachers are hired for lower salaries without any benefits of government privileges."

In addition, this practice is reducing job opportunities for those who have completed their BEd or DEd and successfully cleared their TET, claim teachers. Gargi Jain, another teacher said, "We are not getting jobs because schools have already filled their posts with these candidates. Also, schools are getting their work done at lower salaries through these staff. Candidates should realise they are being deprived of government privileges and being paid less because of the lack of qualification."

As per the rules, TET is a mandatory examination to work as a teacher for Class 1 to 8 in government schools. The examination is centralised and conducted as per the guidelines of the government. In addition, aspiring candidates need to complete the Bachelor of Education (BEd), Master of Education (MEd) or Diploma in Education (DEd) to be eligible to work as a teacher.

Authorities of the education department claimed that schools and teachers should follow the rules. A senior official of the department said, "We cannot keep a tab on each and every school. School authorities should realise it is illegal to hire teachers without adequate qualification and clearance of the TET. Strict action will be taken against those schools who do not follow the basic protocol."