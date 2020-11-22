School staff who took COVID-19 RT-PCR test yet to receive results

Principals, teaching and non-teaching staff from the schools of Mumbai state have not received their results for the COVID-19 RT-PCR test till now. Members of the Mumbai Principals Association said that an inquiry in this matter should be initiated in order to relieve the stress of school staff.

According to the direction of the state school education department given on November 17, 2020, all municipal corporations and Zilla Parishad (ZP) authorities were informed to conduct free COVID-19 RT-PCR testing for all school teaching and non-teaching staff from Standard 9 to Standard 12 from November 17 to November 22. Following this direction, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified government, municipal hospitals and dispensaries in every ward of Mumbai to conduct free testing for school staff.

Members of the Mumbai Principals Association said they have not received their test results till now. Prashant Redij, secretary of the Mumbai Principals Association, said, "Teachers and non-teaching staff of various schools who took the COVID-19 RT-PCR test have not received their results till now. School staff have been under stress for the last 96 hours as they have been waiting for their test results."

Further, Redij added, "The BMC and state government should initiate action and provide test results. Even if schools are not reopening physical classes for Standard 9 to Standard 12 from Monday, the school staff who have taken the test should be provided with their test results at the earliest."