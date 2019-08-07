School holiday halts probe in minor’s sexual assault

Mumbai: Three days after two 11-year-old boys were booked for sexually assaulting their classmate, the case and its investigation has taken a back seat as the schools have been shut due to heavy rains.

Police said, the teacher, who is yet to be questioned in connection with the case is pregnant and could not be called for questioning after school hours.

According to police sources, the alleged incident occurred on August 1 in the premises of Jijamata Convent School at Koparkhairane. However, the incident came to light on August 3, when the victim's parents were persistent on asking the boy what went wrong after he remained silent from the frightful day.

"Since August 3 was a Saturday, we were expecting to investigate the case on Monday. However, due to incessant rains and the state government declaring a holiday to schools on Monday and Tuesday have hampered the crucial primary investigation.

Moreover, the 11-year-old victim does not recollect the last names of the two boys who allegedly assaulted him. Police said, they were awaiting the teacher's statement in the matter, but the class teacher is pregnant, which is why they could not call out to her after school hours.

According to the complaint, the accused duo had kissed the boy on the lips, touched him inappropriately, pinched his private parts, spat on him and inserted thermocol balls in his anus.

The boy’s parents immediately approached Koparkhairane police station and registered a complaint against the two boys. Police said, they could not question the boy in detail as he too was shaken up due to the incident.

Koparkhairane Police have booked the two minors under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will investigate the matter once the school reopens after the weekend.