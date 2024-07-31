SC To Hear Shiv Sena UBT’s Plea Against CM Eknath Shinde Faction's 'Real Political Party' Status On August 7

X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on August 7 a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the “real political party” after its split in June 2022.

The speaker had also dismissed the disqualification petitions of the Thackeray faction against CM Shinde and his supporting MLAs.

Observation Made

The observation related to the hearing of the Thackeray faction's plea came from a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the party, flagged the issue of tagging the plea with another pertaining to the NCP row.

“The Shiv Sena matter is listed for hearing on August 6 and it is unnecessarily tagged with the NCP (case on Monday),” Sibal said.

The bench clarified that on Monday, it had said the NCP and the Shiv Sena matter would be heard together one after the another and they were not tagged. On Monday, the same bench had sought the responses of Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a separate plea moved by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP challenging Narwekar's decision declaring the group led by the deputy chief minister as the real NCP.