SC to hear plea for transferring Maratha quota petitions to the Constitution Bench today

The Supreme Court on August 26 will hear the application moved by Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod Patil on transferring the petitions challenging the Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018 to the Constitution Bench. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the apex court was to hear the matter on August 25 but deferred it to Wednesday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will make arguments in favour of transferring the petitions to the Constitution Bench as there is a common thread in petitions filed against Maratha quota, also against reservations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Besides, these petitions are also having common things with the Centre’s decision to provide 10% reservation to the Economically Backward Section. These petitions have argued that reservations have been provided in excess of 50% quota norm or the cardinal embargo of 50% as laid down in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case.

Senior Minister, who is the member of Cabinet Sub Committee chaired by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan on Maratha quota, told Free Press Journal, ‘’The government will plead the apex court to club these all petitions and refer it to a Constitution Bench.’’

Patil, who is the respondent in the petitions against Maratha quota, has recently moved an application for clubbing these petitions which are pending for adjudication. He has submitted that the outcome of any of the proceedings would have an overlapping effect on the other and it would either cause prejudice or may benefit either of the parties, which would depend on the respective interest of the concerned litigating party.