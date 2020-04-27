SC to hear plea for invoking biological disaster management guidelines

It comprises of a host of measures to be undertaken to fight an outbreak of any biological disasters. These measures range from being prepared for facing biological threats to having proper infrastructure and facilities in hospitals.

According to Lakhe-Patil, these are comprehensive guidelines, which can help in these trying times. "Firstly, it must be pointed out that the epidemic diseases act has been repealed and is not relevant today.

The 2008 guidelines are useful for the government to contain the virus. It guides the government on how it should go ahead when there is an outbreak of biological disease/disaster," Lakhe-Patil said.

"This is helpful because it provides for a three-tier system wherein the Union authorities work along with the state and district level authorities. But now, the disaster authorities have been side-lined and are not being used properly," Lakhe-Patil added.

The guidelines provide for basics like quarantining people to avoid transmission and even for a lockdown, but in a proper manner. "The law does not allow a lockdown at a short notice of mere four hours. There has to be better planning for it so that citizens are not left to panic," he said.