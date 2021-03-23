SC to hear ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea against Maha HM Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday

Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In his plea, Singh has also challenged his transfer order.

Singh (58) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the "corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh before the evidences are destroyed.’’ He has also sought quashing of the March 17 order of his transfer by Deshmukh.

Singh is understood to have engaged senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was the attorney general of India in the first Modi dispensation, to plead for an urgent hearing, possibly on Tuesday, before the Chief Justice of India, before the court goes into a week's holiday after Friday on account of Holi.