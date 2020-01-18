SC steers clear of issue of 2 Kolhapur villages

New Delhi / Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in a petition by the Gaurai Foundation to declare Kamewadi and Chinchane villages in Dhandgad taluka of Kolhapur district as the notified scheduled area under the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas), Act, 1996.

"Considering the nature of the prayer made in the writ petition, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order" as passed by the Bombay High Court on a PIL in September last year, said the Bench of Justices (Mrs) R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

It disposed of the special leave petition after giving a hearing to the foundation's counsel Abdulrahiman Tamgoli, but reserving liberty to the foundation to make a representation before the government/competent authority.

"On such a representation being made by the petitioner, the government/competent authority shall consider the same on its own merits and dispose of the same in accordance with law," the court order said.

The Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas), Act is a central law enacted by Parliament to ensure self governance through traditional Gram Sabhas for people living in the Scheduled Areas.