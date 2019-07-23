SC reserves order on plea against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: The plea alleged that Fadnavis had suppressed information about two pending criminal cases against him while filing nomination from Nagpur's South West Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose reserved the order after hearing arguments from the parties in the case.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election.

Ukey later approached the apex court challenging the high court order.