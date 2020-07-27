SC refuses to give interim stay on Maratha quota in postgraduate medical courses, to hold hearing on Sept 1

The bench upheld the state government’s argument and ruled that the hearing in this matter will be held from September 1.

Meanwhile, the apex court will hold a special hearing on August 25 on the applications moved by the state government and by the respondent for hearing the Maratha quota petitions by the Constitution Bench.

The Bombay High Court has upheld the reservation to the Maratha community in June 2019. However, the high court did not accept the state government’s proposal for a 16% quota instead recommended 12% quota in education and 13% in jobs to the Maratha community as per the provisions of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

However, the petitioners have challenged the Bombay High Court's ruling. They have submitted that the SEBC Act, 2018 breached the 50 percent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Mandal verdict.