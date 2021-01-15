SC refers 2 matters for arbitration at MCIA

The Mumbai Center for International Arbitration (MCIA) would be adjudicating two disputes, one of which would have former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as the sole arbitrator. This comes after the Supreme Court passed orders in two separate matters.

As per the orders passed by a Bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi, the disputes between Grasim Industries Ltd against Visa Resources PTE Ltd and also the one between MCM Service Private Limited as against Ithalia Thai Development Public Company Limited, would be adjudicated by the MCIA.

While the MCM Service Private Limited vs Ithalia Thai Development Public Company Limited would be adjudicated by ex-CJI Gogoi, the other one - Grasim Industries Ltd against Visa Resources PTE Ltd would be adjudicated by Mumbai-based senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani. Former CJI Gogoi would be dealing with the financial dispute between the parties, which had initially knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court. He would be sitting in the MCIA's New Delhi bench/seat.

Similarly the matter which Jagtiani would adjudicate also pertains to a financial dispute which was first dealt with by the Gujarat HC. He would decide the matter at MCIA's Mumbai seat.