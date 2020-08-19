SC orders CBI probe in Sushant case: Even after being admonished by Sharad Pawar, Parth tweets 'Satyamev Jayate'

Parth Pawar, who lost Lok Sabha election from Maval in Maharashtra last year, is the son of the NCP president's nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On July 27, Parth, going against his party, met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding that the Rajput's case be handed over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed with forensic experts to probe the case.

Reacting to Parth’s demand, Shard Pawar had described him as “immature” and said they did not give any weightage to his statements. Speculations also started doing rounds of Parth Pawar joining BJP after being reprimanded by his grandfather and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar over his tweet demanding a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A tug of war has been going on between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over Rajput’s death case. Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai. The state government had also said the Mumbai Police was quite capable of doing investigation on their own. The NCP and the Congress are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.