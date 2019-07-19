SC order to scrap Nagpur and 5 other Zilla Parishads

Mumbai: In a major setback to the State government and especially to the ruling BJP, the Supreme Court has ordered to scrap the elected body in five Zilla Parishads (ZP) namely Nagpur, Dhule, Washim, Akola, Nandurbar and Panchayat Samitis (PS) under these ZPs and appoint administrators there on Tuesday.

The ruling parties were delaying the election in these ZP and PS by citing one or the other reasons. But due to the Apex Court order, the State government was forced to issue orders to end the term of the elected bodies of ZP and PS.

Now the State government has appointed Chief Executive Officers and Block Development Officers as administrators of ZP and PS respectively. This judgment is being seen as a slap to State government and the BJP which was trying all its best to delay ZP election in Nagpur.

The BJP was apprehensive of defeat in Nagpur ZP and therefore it was using various tactics to delay these elections since last the two years. Angered with these tactics, even State Election Commission has moved to Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court against State government.

The bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari expressed anguish over state government continuing the elected bodies even after the their term ended before six months to two years.

The order was issued on petition filed by Ravindra Parkade from Nandurbar district.