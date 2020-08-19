SC order CBI probe for Sushant: Check out Sanjay Raut’s reaction

Outspoken Sena leader, Saamna editor and Rajya Sahba MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he wouldn’t like to comment on the SC verdict, saying it should be left to those ‘who know the law and it wasn’t fit for him to comment’.

He was quoted saying by news agency ANI: “Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court.

He added: “Supreme Court has given its verdict; it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm.”

Over the course of fracas, Raut had made a variety of statements about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. At one point, he wanted to know why Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had broken up.

He claimed that the call to the hand over the probe to CBI was a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government.

"The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," ANI had quoted Raut as saying.

Raut had also been served a legal notice by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and Bihar MLA Neeraj Singh Bablu.

He had also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t on good terms with his father. He called out parties for politicising his death, claiming: “It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicizing it, won't even know where did Sushant Singh Rajput live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything.”

Raut had also told CNN News 18, “If the family wants justice, then they should have patience and not speak for some time.”

It would appear he’s finally listening to his own counsel.