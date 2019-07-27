SC notice but no nod for city Coastal Road

Mumbai: In a setback to the BMC, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the ruling of the Bombay High Court, which had scrapped the Coastal Road Project for want of green clearances.

The SC has now issued notices to the Maharashtra government in this matter. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta refused to stay the HC orders and said it would hear the matter on August 20.

The bench also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, seeking its response in this matter. The HC had last week scrapped the project, saying BMC could not continue with construction of the 29.2km coastal road project, until it had obtained the requisite green clearances.

This was a major roadblock for BMC, as it cannot proceed with its Rs 14,000-cr dream project.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar had noted the ‘serious lacuna’ in the decision-making process and the lack of application of mind on the part of both, the civic body as well as the central authorities, in granting permission for the project.

The HC had noted that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), had failed to ascertain the environmental impact of the project.

The HC bench, in its 219-page judgment, had noted that the coastal road project was not a ‘dying need’ of society, whereas jetties, harbours, ports and sea links were, and the damage to the environment caused by these structures, was minimal.