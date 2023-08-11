SC Grants 2-Month Medical Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim medical bail to Nawab Malik, a former Maharashtra minister and a prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in a money laundering case.

This bail, granted for a span of two months, was issued by a panel of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi. The court explicitly stated that the bail decision was solely based on medical reasons and not on the merits of the case.

"He is in hospital for kidney disease and ailments. Let counter affidavit be filed to the main petition within 5 weeks and rejoinder and thereafter in 3 weeks. List after 10 weeks. Bail granted. We are passing the order strictly on medical conditions and have not entered merits," the order read.

Malik gets relief after bail rejected from lower courts

The order was issued by the Court in response to a petition submitted by Malik, challenging the Bombay High Court's denial of his request for temporary medical bail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had apprehended Malik based on accusations of acquiring particular property at a price below market value.

Following the acknowledgment of the chargesheet by a designated PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in May 2022, Malik sought conventional bail. Following the dismissal of his bail application by a Mumbai special court on November 30, 2022, Malik approached the High Court.

Read Also Bombay HC Rejects Nawab Malik's Bail Plea on Medical Grounds

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)