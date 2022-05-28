e-Paper Get App

Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Thackeray said Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's "scientific thinking" and "staunch nationalism" continue to be an inspiration for the country.

"He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organizer who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

Thackeray also garlanded a portrait of Savarkar at `Varsha', his official residence here, the release added.

