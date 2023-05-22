'Savarkar's poems need to be included in school curriculum': Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Savarkar's poems need to be included in the school curriculum, Governor Ramesh Bais said as he gave away the Savarkar awards at the Savarkar memorial in Mumbai on Sunday.

If anyone is denying the selfless work of Swatantryaveer Savarkar, that is like denying the martyrdom of the officers and jawans laying their lives at the borders and denying due recognition to the revolutionaries who died for the freedom of the country, no sane patriotic person would ever tolerate it, the Governor.

Grand memorial of Savarkar should be developed in Bhagur: Bais

Bais also suggested that a grand memorial of Savarkar be developed at his birthplace Bhagur near Nashik and that his poems like 'Ne Majasi Ne..' and 'Jayostute...' be included in the school curriculum for the future generations to draw inspiration from the great revolutionary.

The time has come to do away with the grave injustice done to Savarkar and other revolutionaries, he said, adding that he was the great hero of the freedom struggle. Unfortunately, in the post independence era the contributions of Savarkar and many other revolutionaries were deliberately ignored. Several revolutionaries were defamed under false theories.

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak recognises meritorious services of citizens by awarding them with Swatantryaveer Savarkar Awards every year.

Shahid Major Kaustubh Rane gets the award

Shahid Major Kaustubh Rane presented the award posthumously. It was accepted by Major Rane's mother Jyoti Rane.

The Governor also presented the 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smriti Chinha' award to Adv Pradeep Parulekar for his work of promotion and propagation of the thoughts of Savarkar. The 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Award for Social Service' was given to 'Maitri Parivar Sanstha' from Nagpur for its work of tribal welfare. The Director of IIT Kanpur Dr Abhay Karandikar was presented the 'Swatantryaveer Savarkar Science Award'.

President of the organisation and former DGP Pravin Dixit, executive chairman Ranjit Savarkar, trustee Manjiri Marathe and Swapnil Savarkar and invitees were present. Veermata Jyoti Rane replied to the felicitation.