Savarkar's grandson thinks Sena can change Congress' stance on Hindutva

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would never leave his Hindutva ideology and will continue his demand of Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, said Ranjeet, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

He added that he is confident that Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva.

"As far as I know Uddhav ji, he won't ever leave his Hindutva ideology&back off from demand of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar for power. I'm confident,Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva," Ranjeet told ANI.