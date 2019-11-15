Savarkar's grandson thinks Sena can change Congress' stance on Hindutva

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would never leave his Hindutva ideology and will continue his demand of Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, said Ranjeet, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
He added that he is confident that Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva.
"As far as I know Uddhav ji, he won't ever leave his Hindutva ideology&back off from demand of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar for power. I'm confident,Shiv Sena will change Congress' stance on Hindutva," Ranjeet told ANI.
His comment is vital as there were reports that Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed its Hindutva ideology.
"If the Congress supports Shiv Sena in the state for the government formation, then it will also ask the party to shed their strong Hindutva ideology and take the secular stand on several issues," said a source.
The state of Maharashtra is under President's rule while Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are in talks to form a government.
In a recent press conference, Sanjay Raut was asked if the Sena, post tie-up with the Congress-NCP, will give up its demand for the Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkarand accept Muslim reservation, Raut evaded a direct reply and said, "We know the source of such speculation."
