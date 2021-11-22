'Satyamev Jayate': Nawab Malik tweets after Bombay HC refuses to restrain him from posting Sameer Wankhede's father and family

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to restrain Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik from posting against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father and their family. However, the court said that the information should be verified.

Meanwhile, after the court's order, Nawab Malik took to Twitter and wrote: "Satyamev Jayate." "The fight against wrongdoings will continue...," he added.

The Bombay HC said this while pronouncing orders on an interim application filed by Dhyandeo Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede, to restrain Nawab Malik from posting defamatory statements against him and his family.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:53 PM IST