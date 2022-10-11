Satish Acharya, welcome aboard!

Satish Acharya | Wikipedia

The Free Press Journal is pleased to announce that the well-known political satirist and cartoonist par excellence Satish Acharya will be contributing for the Journal.



Satish is well known for his socio-political commentary and his sharp takes on several issues. He is a self-taught cartoonist, who was featured on 'United Sketchers' in 2015 and was included as one of the '24 Intellectuals’ in Forbes India.



He began his career as a political cartoonist with Midday in 2003. He has contributed to Mail Today (Delhi), Sify.com Sports Illustrated, Bollywood Hungama.com, International Indian, Legal Era etc.



He has released numerous books i.e., Cartoon Sarkar, Rupee Not Rupee, Non-Striker Cricket, Cartoonishta, and Go Corona Go, etc.



We welcome Satish onboard and hope that readers will follow his work on the Journal’s website and social media handles.

