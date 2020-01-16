Satej Patil Kolhapur’s new guardian minister

Mumbai: After a silent political battle between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, the former has finally managed to get the Guardian Ministership of Kolhapur for its local leader Satej Patil.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has replaced Balasaheb Thorat with Satej Patil as Kolhapur Guardian Minister. Vishwajeet Kadam, who was earlier not given responsibility of any district, has now been assigned Bhandara district.

Thackeray had appointed guardian ministers a week ago, but there were some differences on this issue. The fight over 'whom to assign this responsibility to' went on for a while. State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had refused to work as the guardian minister.

However, both Hassan Mushrif of NCP and Satej Patil of Congress wanted the post. Both these leaders have very strong political interests in Kolhapur.

To avoid any fight between them and between Congress and NCP, Thackeray chose Thorat, a seasoned leader, who is not from Kolhapur.

Thorat had recommended Vishwajeet Kadam as the guardian minister for Kolhapur. However, the parties later unanimously decided on Satej Patil.

To get Kolhapur, NCP offered Ahmednagar to the Congress in exchange. Thorat belongs to Ahmednagar. Hassan Mushrif, who was a claimant for Kolhapur, has already been assigned the job of Ahmednagar.

Vishwajeet Kadam, Minister of State for Cooperation, Agriculture, Social Justice, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Minorities Development and Auqaf, and Marathi Language, will now take care of Bhandara district in Vidarbha as the guardian minister. He is the son of former cabinet minister Patangrao Kadam, who also founded the Bharti University.

Satej Patil, strongman of Kolhapur politics, who ensured the victory of 4 seats of the district, will now have control on its administration. He is also the son of DY Patil, former Governor and well-known educationist.

Now, Patil will put his strength to wrest control of Kolhapur District Milk Federation(KDMF). The most popular "Gokul" is the brand of KDMF. Currently, Mahdev Mahadik, uncle of BJP leader Dhananjay Mahadik, heads the KDMF. Both Mushrif and Patil have joined hands to get the control of KDMF.