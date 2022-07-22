Satara: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty | Representational Image

A mild tremor of 3 magnitude hit the Koyna dam area of Maharashtra's Satara district on Friday, but there was no report of any casualties or damage to property, an official said.

The tremor was recorded at 1 pm, with its epicentre 12 km away from Koyna dam, the official from the district administration said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the area, he added.

