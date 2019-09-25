Satara Lok Sabha by-poll on October 21

New Delhi: Ten days after Nationalist Congress Party MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, resigned and joined the BJP on September 14, the Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the by-poll for his Satara Lok Sabha seat would be held on October 21, along with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Like the Assembly elections, the schedule for which was announced on September 21, counting of votes for the Satara by-poll would be on October 24, an EC announcement said.

The nominations start with gazette notification on September 27 and continue till October 4. The announcement said EVMs and VVPATs will be used in all the polling stations in the Satara by-election.

An EC spokesman said the Commission took the decision to hold the by-poll after receiving on Monday a copy of a Bombay High Court order dismissing an election petition filed regarding the Satara Lok Sabha election.