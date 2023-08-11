'Sar Salamat To Pagdi Pachas:' Jitendra Awhad's Friendly Advice To CM Shinde Over Emergency Landing Of Chopper In Satara |

Mumbai: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday shared a post on Twitter showing concern over the emergency landing of CM Shinde's chopper in Satara a day ago. Awhad stated that they might have political differences but he still remembers that they shared a close bond of affection before Shinde became the CM.

Awhad schooled CM Shinde over his adamant move of forcefully taking the chopper flight despite clear instructions of bad weather. He mentioned that such decisions are wrong from the point of view of Maharashtra.

Awhad Schools CM Shinde Over Forceful Chopper Ride

Further stressing on his concern, Awhad wrote, "Yesterday, when the helicopter pilot refused for the flight, he was forced by you adamantly to take a helicopter flight to your village even when he was told that the weather was bad. I don't know where you went after you landed the chopper at Satara."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"But there is an unwritten global directive that helicopters should never be flown in bad weather. I don't know why you did this. But, doing this is wrong from the point of view of Maharashtra and from my personal point of view. There is a popular saying Sar Salamat to Pagdi Pachas," he further wrote.

Awhad Urges CM Shinde To Avoid Such Stunts

Awhad then stated that CM Shinde's move which could have cost a great loss to the public has not convinced him. He also urged CM Shinde to never be so adamant on such topics. Further mentioning about their past friendship, Awhad urged the CM to never do such a stunt again.