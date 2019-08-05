Santacruz records 2,394mm rainfall in 1st 2 months

Mumbai: Mumbai has already received its entire seasonal average rainfall within the first two months of the monsoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has received 2,394.2mm of rainfall in just two months against the seasonal average of 2,317.2mm.

This comes after the Santacruz observatory recorded 204mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (8.30am Saturday to 8.30am Sunday). “From June 1 until August 4, the suburbs have recorded 95 per cent of rainfall,” said an official.

Meanwhile, IMD also predicted that the rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next two days.

“Widespread rainfall with heavy-to-very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to continue over Konkan and Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days,” said official.

The city has received its seasonal average rainfall, but the Southwest monsoon spans across four months for Mumbai from June to September, which means excess rainfall will continue for the remainder of the season.

In 2018, Mumbai had recorded 2,239.6mm rain over four months, which was 77.6mm less than the season’s average. In 2017, the city had recorded 3,029.9mm rain which was the highest in six years.

Over the last 48 hours, Mumbai received 337.9 mm rain which took it past the annual average. Earlier this season, two spells of extremely heavy rain days - July 1 and 2 when 375.2mm was recorded in 24 hours and 219.2mm from July 26 to 27 - were extreme rainfall events that took the record past the season’s average.