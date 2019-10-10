Sans Impact Study, Mira Bhayandar Cluster Redevelopment in Limbo

Bhayandar: Uncertainty looms over the implementation of a cluster redevelopment mechanism in the twin-city, as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is yet to prepare the mandated Impact Assessment Report (IAR) to evaluate whether the twin city had the capacity to take on the additional burden. In order to tackle the issue of old and rickety buildings, the state government had made it clear that the long anticipated and much needed cluster development policy will be implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region. The announcement came as a welcome respite for residents of the twin-city who are forced to risk their lives by staying put in such shaky and age old structures.

However, sans the IAR the proposal is stuck in limbo. Interestingly the MBMC had floated tenders to appoint an agency for the compilation of the IAR, but the proposal was turned down owing to abnormally high price bids. Most of the old and dilapidated structures in the region have been built during the erstwhile gram panchayat and municipal council regime by consuming Floor Space Index to such an extent, that redevelopment options are not feasible under the existing permission norms. The court has also ruled that, no clusters can be identified for redevelopment without an authentic study in context to load on infrastructure and necessary amenities as well as the traffic and environment for implementation of the projects. Cluster scheme is the collective redevelopment of a number of buildings. Under this scheme, additional Floor Space Index is given for such areas where it is proposed to undertake cluster developments.

As opposed to redevelopment of an individual building, the scheme not only turns feasible for the developer but also gives residents several advantages like parking, parks and other lifestyle amenities.